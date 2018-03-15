

CTV Ottawa





Emergency crews were called to a 2-vehicle crash involving a taxi at Greenbank and Iris on Thursday morning. It happened around 6:45 a.m. near the Queensway.

Police say it was a t-bone crash at the intersection. Paramedics say they treated two men at the scene. The 50-year-old taxi driver was trapped and needed extrication and suffered both chest and arm injuries. He was sent to hospital in stable condition. The other crash victim, a 49-year-old man was treated but only suffered minor injuries.

There is word of a third person, possibly a male, who may have walked away from the crash, that information has not been confirmed by Ottawa Police.

All roads were re-opened around 7:30 this morning.