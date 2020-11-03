OTTAWA -- The westbound Highway 401 is closed near Cornwall Tuesday morning after an early morning crash involving several tractor-tractor trailers.

Police say the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. when several trucks left the roadway and entered the median on the highway east of Cornwall, between the Summerstown and McConnell Avenue exits.

Two passenger vehicles also left the roadway in the same area.

Police say no one was injured.

OPP say it's unknown when the highway will reopen.