Early morning blaze displaces family in Kingston

A house has been severely damaged in an early morning fire in Kingston’s west end.

It happened on Uxbridge Street, near Centennial Drive.

Fire officials in Kingston say neighbours called 911 just after 5 a.m. Saturday reporting that flames were visible at the home.

Two other neighbouring homes were affected in the blaze, but officials say the other homes have escaped severe damage. While several people were home at the time of the fire, everyone managed to get out safely.

Officials on the scene says the fire began in the front of the house, and the home was engulfed when crews arrived.

The cause remains under investigation.