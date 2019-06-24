

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A Toronto Maple Leaf may be on the box, but an Ottawa landmark will be one of the features of the latest installment of EA Sports’ long-running NHL video game series.

Last week, the NHL and EA Sports announced Auston Matthews would grace the cover of NHL 20, the latest installment in the long-running video game series.

But one of the new features found on EA’s website includes an expansion to the game’s outdoor rinks.

One of the four new locations will be the Rideau Canal Skateway.

Players will be able to compete on the world’s largest skating September 13 on Playstation 4 and X Box One.