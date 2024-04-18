E-scooters return to Ottawa Thursday
Though Ottawa is dealing with a rainy day Thursday, electric scooters are making a comeback.
The return marks the start of a fourth year in the capital, Neuron Mobility Canada – an e-scooter operator -- said in a news release on Thursday.
“We are thrilled to return to Ottawa for another year of operations. Ottawa has been a fantastic city for Neuron’s safety first e-scooters and we are excited to have a full season of operations,” Neuron general manager Ankush Karwal said in the release.
Karwal adds that each e-scooter contributes an estimated $5,600 to the capital’s local economy each year.
Here’s a breakdown of its contribution to the community:
• Since the e-scooter program began in 2021, Neuron’s riders have traveled over 520,000 kilometers.
• Forty-one per cent of all trips replaced a car journey, eliminating an estimated 35 tonnes of CO2 emissions in Ottawa.
• Seventy-three per cent of Neuron’s e-scooter trips result in a purchase at a local business, with the average spend $32 per trip.
• New and existing riders can earn free credits by visiting Neuron’s online ScootSafe Academy for city-specific training content to familiarize themselves with the local riding rules.
• Safety is Neuron’s top priority and its e-scooters are fitted with the world’s first integrated helmets, which are highly recommended for all riders in Ottawa.
The service can be used from 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. in downtown, Westboro, The Glebe, Sandy Hill and Vanier.
Riders are asked to familiarize themselves with Neuron’s safety rules before using the e-scooters, said Robyn Robertson, president and CEO of the Traffic Industry Research Foundation.
“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Neuron. Using research and applying our award-winning knowledge transfer model, we are pleased to collaborate on a range of safety and training initiatives in 2024,” Robertson said.
“ We’d like to remind all riders to wear a helmet; they are the single most important way for riders to protect themselves.”
Here are the rules:
• Riders in Ottawa must be 16 years old and above.
• Those under 18 need consent from a parent or a legal guardian.
• Helmets are mandatory for riders under 18 and strongly recommended for all users.
• E-scooters can be ridden on city bike lanes, multi-use trails, pathways and streets that have a speed limit of 50km/h or lower. Always stay as far right as is safe.
• The speed limit for e-scooters is 20km/h or 12km/h in designated “slow zones.”
• Riding on sidewalks is not permitted
• One rider is permitted per e-scooter and no tandem riding. Do not ride with children.
• Always keep a safe distance from pedestrians and mobility devices such as wheelchairs.
• Do not ride under the influence of alcohol or other substances.
• Be aware and remove earphones.
• Follow local parking guidelines.
Riders can book and use the e-scooters through Neuron’s app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Single trips cost $1.15 to unlock the e-scooter and $0.42 per minute thereafter.
The 2023 season of the pilot program ran from May 15 to Nov. 15 where approximately 50,000 users took about 179,000 trips around the city. There were about 1,000 trips per day, the city says.
This year, the program will run until Nov. 15.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Health Canada to change sperm donor screening rules for men who have sex with men
Health Canada will change its longstanding policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned. The federal health agency has adopted a revised directive removing the ban on gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, effective May 8.
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer denied bail after being charged with killing Canadian couple
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer, one of two men charged in the killings of a Canadian couple in Dominica, has been denied bail.
LeBlanc says he plans to run in next election, under Trudeau's leadership
Cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc says he plans to run in the next election as a candidate under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership, amid questions about his rumoured interest in succeeding his longtime friend for the top job.
U.S. vetoes a widely supported UN resolution backing full membership for Palestine
The United States has vetoed a widely backed UN resolution that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for the state of Palestine.
Sports columnist apologizes for 'oafish' comments directed at Caitlin Clark. The controversy isn’t over
A male columnist has apologized for a cringeworthy moment during former University of Iowa superstar and college basketball’s highest scorer Caitlin Clark’s first news conference as an Indiana Fever player.
Bayer recalls hydraSense baby product over 'potential contamination'
Bayer announced Thursday it is recalling two lots of its hydraSense Baby Nasal Care Easydose due to a potential contamination.
Cat found on Toronto Pearson airport runway 3 days after going missing
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Grandparent scam suspects had ties to Italian organized crime, police allege
A group of suspects that allegedly defrauded seniors across Ontario and other parts of Canada using a so-called emergency grandparent scam appear to have ties to 'Italian traditional organized crime,' according to an investigator involved in the OPP-led probe.
Trend Line Anger, pessimism towards federal government reach six-year high: Nanos survey
Most Canadians in March reported feeling angry or pessimistic towards the federal government than at any point in the last six years, according to a survey by Nanos Research.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia premier says agreement reached with teachers union, strike averted
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says an agreement in principle has been reached on a new contract for public school teachers.
-
Teen charged in death of Tyson MacDonald has case set over to June
The case of the teen charged in the death of Tyson MacDonald in southeastern Prince Edward Island has once again been adjourned.
-
N.S. justice minister apologizes for domestic violence comments
Nova Scotia's opposition parties are calling for the justice minister to resign after he said domestic violence is not an "epidemic."
Toronto
-
Grandparent scam suspects had ties to Italian organized crime, police allege
A group of suspects that allegedly defrauded seniors across Ontario and other parts of Canada using a so-called emergency grandparent scam appear to have ties to 'Italian traditional organized crime,' according to an investigator involved in the OPP-led probe.
-
Cat found on Toronto Pearson airport runway 3 days after going missing
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
-
Drinking alcohol is officially legal at some Toronto parks
Torontonians will be able to crack a cold one in several public parks – permanently.
Montreal
-
Quebec judge suspends parts of Bill 96 that apply to English school boards
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is celebrating what it calls a 'significant win' in court after a judge stayed parts of Quebec's language laws that apply to English school boards across the province.
-
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer denied bail after being charged with killing Canadian couple
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer, one of two men charged in the killings of a Canadian couple in Dominica, has been denied bail.
-
Pointe-Claire city council asks Quebec for help to solve dysfunction
Like its iconic windmill on Montreal's West Island, a majority of the municipality of Pointe-Claire's elected officials say its city council is broken and it is asking the Quebec government for help.
Northern Ontario
-
Private Northern Ont. college accused of taking tuition, but not offering courses
A private career college in North Bay is under intense scrutiny from students for taking tuition but not offering courses, and from former teachers who say they haven't been paid.
-
Text messages before fatal Sudbury arson show accused knew victims were home
The Crown rested its case Thursday in the trial of Liam Stinson, who is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with an arson in 2021 in Sudbury.
-
Parry Sound man among those falsely told by Tim Hortons that they won a boat
Tim Hortons says human error is to blame for some customers thinking they had won a boat in a recent digital roll up to win contest.
Windsor
-
‘This is a gun-free event’: Detroit police chief unveils plans for NFL Draft weekend
Officials in Detroit say prepartions are well in hand as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come to the Motor City from April 25 to 27 for the NFL Draft.
-
WECHU warns of possible meningitis exposure
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is investigating a local case of meningitis in a youth in the community.
-
Parents and personal support worker charged in death of Windsor woman
Two parents and a personal support worker in Windsor have been charged in connection to the death of a 29-year-old woman. On April 19, 2022, police were called to a home in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane near Lauzon Parkway for an 'unresponsive female.'
London
-
'Mistakes happen': Health minister says patients have recourse if charged inappropriately
The provincial government is advising there is recourse for those who believe they've been wrongfully billed for healthcare services.
-
Witness alleges years of severe abuse at the hands of parents
A jury heard some horrific evidence Thursday at the trial of a London, Ont. couple charged with physically and sexually abusing their children.
-
Mourning loss of affordable housing in London
Members of London Acorn chanted slogans and called for urgent action from all levels of government to prevent the loss of affordable housing units.
Kitchener
-
Gas price hike blamed on change in seasons, motorists 'shocked'
Gas prices across Ontario have spiked to levels not seen in nearly two years as the switch from winter fuel to a more expensive summer blend pushes the price at the pumps.
-
What are these things doing in Waterloo Park?
Don’t be alarmed if you see some strange new creatures in Waterloo Park.
-
Advocacy group holds mock funerals mourning the 'death of affordable housing'
Concerned citizens came together, donned their best funeral blacks, and mourned 'the death of affordable housing' on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy 12 collision
One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a commercial vehicle on Highway 12 at Forest Avenue in Orillia early Thursday afternoon.
-
Discreditable conduct Police Services Act hearing for Barrie police veteran
A Barrie police officer charged with discreditable conduct following an OPP investigation made a court appearance via teleconference on Thursday morning.
-
Flood watch declared for Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound
Residents in Minden, Parry Sound, Kawartha Lakes and Bracebridge are advised to take precautions amid flood concerns as the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry reports rising water levels in several watercourses, including the Muskoka and Severn rivers.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police make arrest in large-scale theft of Apple electronics
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a large-scale theft of Apple electronics, valued at nearly $2 million CAD.
-
'This program has saved lives': New report highlights success of Mobile Overdose Prevention Site during first year of operation
The Mobile Overdose Prevention Site operated by Sunshine House has been in operation since late 2022, and now a report is being released sharing the results of its first year.
-
Proposed Roblin boulevard development approved by committee
A long-gestating housing project in the city’s Charleswood neighbourhood cleared a hurdle at a city committee Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with manslaughter in death of toddler
Calgary police say Winston Campbell, 45, has been charged in the death of a two-year-old girl in 2022.
-
Calgary study suggests mental health disorders and homelessness closely linked
New research out of the University of Calgary shows an extremely prominent link between mental health disorders and people experiencing homelessness.
-
Medicine Hat doctor sanctioned by tribunal over inappropriate sexual contact with patient
A Medicine Hat family physician has been sanctioned by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta after being found guilty of sexual touching of a vulnerable patient.
Edmonton
-
City data shows spike in red light tickets for first quarter of 2024 versus 2023
More drivers ran red lights in the first quarter of 2024 than in the same period of 2023, city statistics show.
-
Alberta introducing legislation to stabilize electricity rates, educate customers about RRO
Alberta is introducing new legislation aimed at preventing spikes in electricity prices.
-
Oilers close regular season against Avs Thursday night
The final day of the NHL regular season won't mean anything for first-round matchups, but it could have an impact on what happens later in the playoffs.
Regina
-
Final offer or tentative agreement? Teachers, province differ on what latest deal means
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte says two days of "difficult" negotiations has led to a "final offer" with slight improvements to salary and the inclusion of a line in the collective agreement – promising to address classroom complexity issues.
-
Closing arguments heard in trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting daughter
Closing arguments were heard Thursday morning in the case of Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter in 2021 to keep her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Sask. ER nurses say province relies too much on travel nurses to address healthcare issues
A letter signed by 49 emergency room nurses in Saskatoon is calling on the provincial government to reduce money spent on out of province travel nurses and further support homegrown health-care staff.
Saskatoon
-
Final offer or tentative agreement? Teachers, province differ on what latest deal means
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte says two days of "difficult" negotiations has led to a "final offer" with slight improvements to salary and the inclusion of a line in the collective agreement – promising to address classroom complexity issues.
-
Sask. village, contractor fined $42,000 for illegal dumping
A Saskatchewan village and a contractor it hired are facing significant fines after conservation officers discovered they dumped demolition waste at an illegal landfill.
-
Before they were pros, they played baseball in Saskatchewan
Jack Mcdowell, Larry Walker and Albert Belle all became stars in the major leagues. But before their days in the pros, we found footage of them playing baseball in Saskatchewan in 1984.
Vancouver
-
2 trapped workers rescued from 'dangerous situation' in Burnaby: firefighters
Firefighters in Burnaby rescued two workers who were trapped in the bucket of a genie lift – a situation made particularly dangerous due to live and arcing hydro wires.
-
Murderer and sex offender moving into Vancouver, police warn
Police have issued a public warning about a high-risk sex offender and convicted murderer who is moving into Vancouver.
-
B.C. Mountie's appeal of sex crime convictions dismissed
B.C.'s highest court has dismissed an appeal by an RCMP officer who was found guilty of sex crimes involving teen girls, upholding his conviction.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s short-term rental regulations include $10K daily penalties for Airbnb, other platforms
Short-term rental platforms that violate B.C.'s pending regulations can face administrative penalties of up to $10,000 per day, officials announced Thursday.
-
2 earthquakes recorded west of Vancouver Island
Two earthquakes were recorded west of Vancouver Island Wednesday, about 190 kilometres away from Port Alice.
-
B.C. Mountie 'likely crossed criminal negligence threshold' in failed wellness check
British Columbia's police oversight agency says a Kelowna RCMP officer "quite likely crossed the criminal negligence threshold" when his attempt to conduct a wellness check on a man who was later found dead was thwarted because the officer couldn't find the buzzer number for the man's apartment.
Kelowna
-
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
-
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.