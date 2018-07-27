

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire crews were called to a second house fire Thursday night at 114 BlackBerry Way in Dunrobin just before 10:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the homeowner called from their neighbours home, saying their home was hit by lightning and subsequently on fire.

Crews were still on location fighting the fire as of 11:00 p.m.

Ottawa Police, paramedics, Hydro One and Enbridge crewsall responded to the scene as well.

No injuries have been reported.

There's no details yet on the cost of the damages.

More to come.