Dumpster fire sends thick black smoke over ByWard Market
Published Thursday, August 5, 2021 1:09PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 5, 2021 2:14PM EDT
Ottawa firefighters extinguished a fire in a garbage container behind a building in the area of George Street and Dalhousie Street just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
OTTAWA -- A fire in a garbage container in the ByWard Market sent thick black smoke over the tourist area during the lunch hour.
Ottawa fire says firefighters extinguished a fire in a garbage container behind a building in the area of George Street and Dalhousie Street just before 1 p.m.
There are no reports of injuries.
Social media pictures showed thick black smoke rising from behind a building on Dalhousie Street.