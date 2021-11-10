Advertisement
Dump truck loses box in crash with Ottawa highway overpass
Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021 9:24AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 10, 2021 10:15AM EST
A dump truck box stuck under the Vanier Parkway overpass on Highway 417 Wednesday morning. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Drivers can expect some delays on Highway 417 near the Vanier Parkway in Ottawa after a dump truck collided with the overpass.
Witnesses said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. heading westbound on the highway.
The bed of the truck came detached from the vehicle and could be seen leaning against the underside of the bridge.
Police say no one was injured and it's unknown whether there's structural damage to the overpass.
The highway will remain partly closed while the box of the dump truck is removed, police said.
More to come...
RELATED IMAGES