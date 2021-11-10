OTTAWA -- Drivers can expect some delays on Highway 417 near the Vanier Parkway in Ottawa after a dump truck collided with the overpass.

Witnesses said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. heading westbound on the highway.

The bed of the truck came detached from the vehicle and could be seen leaning against the underside of the bridge.

Police say no one was injured and it's unknown whether there's structural damage to the overpass.

The highway will remain partly closed while the box of the dump truck is removed, police said.

More to come...