OTTAWA -- A dump box has been removed from the eastbound Queensway near Canadian Tire Centre, three hours after a truck struck the overpass and the box became wedged under the bridge.

Ottawa Fire and Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 at Huntmar Drive at 11:15 a.m. Thursday. Ottawa Fire tells CTV News Ottawa a dump truck struck the overpass.

"You could hear this loud bang, you could feel the thing move, but you had no idea what it was," said Donevan Levy, who was working at the Palladium Auto Park when the truck struck the overpass.

Levy said he walked over to look at what happened.

"Next thing you know you see all the cops and everything on the road, and that's what it was, it was this truck jammed in there."

Pictures from the scene showed the dump bed of the truck resting against the overpass in an elevated position, while the truck stopped about 100 metres up the road from the overpass.

Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate the incident.

"We've heard reports that the box or the bucket of the dump truck was up, but we can't confirm that at this time," said Bill Dickson, OPP spokesperson.

"We are still waiting to talk to the witnesses of the incident.

CTV News Ottawa's Jeremie Charron reports specialized equipment was brought in to remove the dump box from the overpass.

Just after 3 p.m, crews were able to remove the jammed dump box from the underpass.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.

Highway 417 eastbound is reduced to two lanes of traffic due to the crash. It's unclear how long the lanes to the highway will be blocked.