Drowning Manotick deer rescued by Ottawa fire after suffering from hypothermia

A drowning deer who fell into the water and suffered from hypothermia in Manotick was rescued Tuesday night by Ottawa Fire Services.

OFS says crews received a call around 2 p.m. about a drowning deer in the 5000 block of Lorne Bridge Road saying that it has made its way into an ice shelf, but was unable to get off the ice due to hypothermia.

At approx. 14:01 this afternoon, a concerned citizen reported a deer drowning in the water near the 5000 block of Lorne Bridge Rd. Upon our arrival, the deer had made its way onto an ice shelf but could not stand due to hypothermia. Firefighters were able to safely get the deer… pic.twitter.com/iavA3NGZqZ — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) January 2, 2024

Crews were able to quickly get the deer to the shore and out of the water in less than half an hour. It was wrapped in a blanket and offered a safe place after an off-duty police officer offered to put it in their work shed, says OFS.

When the deer was able to regain use of its legs, it was released back into the forest safe and sound.