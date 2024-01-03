OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Drowning Manotick deer rescued by Ottawa fire after suffering from hypothermia

    Ottawa Fire Services says a deer has been rescued after falling into water and developing hypothermia. (Ottawa Fire Services/ X) Ottawa Fire Services says a deer has been rescued after falling into water and developing hypothermia. (Ottawa Fire Services/ X)

    A drowning deer who fell into the water and suffered from hypothermia in Manotick was rescued Tuesday night by Ottawa Fire Services.

    OFS says crews received a call around 2 p.m. about a drowning deer in the 5000 block of Lorne Bridge Road saying that it has made its way into an ice shelf, but was unable to get off the ice due to hypothermia.

    Crews were able to quickly get the deer to the shore and out of the water in less than half an hour. It was wrapped in a blanket and offered a safe place after an off-duty police officer offered to put it in their work shed, says OFS.

    When the deer was able to regain use of its legs, it was released back into the forest safe and sound.

