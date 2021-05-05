OTTAWA -- The grey, dreary sky will clear up soon!

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa on Wednesday includes clouds and showers or drizzle throughout the day and a high of 14 C.

By the evening, the rain should taper off and we'll see a cloudy sky. The overnight low is 3 C.

Sunshine returns to the forecast Thursday with a high of 15 C.

More sunny conditions, with a few clouds, are expected Friday and into the weekend, with highs of around 15 C each day.

The mainly sunny conditions are expected to last into next week.