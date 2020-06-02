OTTAWA -- It’s going to be a cloudy, drizzly couple of days in Ottawa before the sun returns later this week.

Environment Canada is calling for a 70 per cent chance of showers Tuesday morning. That forecast continues in the afternoon, shifting to a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight.

Tuesday’s forecast high is 20 C.

On Wednesday, the weather agency is forecasting a 70 per cent chance of showers near noon with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The high will be 20 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 26.

Thursday, the clouds clear and the rain goes away. The forecast calls for sunny weather with a high of 24 C.