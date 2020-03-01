OTTAWA -- Expect a drizzly Monday evening, followed by a clear night.

Environment Canada has ended its special weather statement for Ottawa, that had warned of patchy freezing rain. The forecast now calls for a 60% chance of drizzle into the evening, then a clear sky overnight.

A Freezing Rain warning had been issued for Prescott and Russell, but Environment Canada says, "the precipitation will change over to rain this evening as milder air arrives, increasing temperatures to above freezing."

The sky is expected to clear overnight. A low of -8°C

Tomorrow morning should be mainly sunny, but clouds are expected to return, bringing rain in the afternoon. A high of 3°C.