OTTAWA -- The pandemic has had a wide impact on Canadians across the board, but one perk many have experienced is commuting less often – or not at all. But while that helps you save money with fewer trips to the pump, did you know you can save even more by updating your auto insurance policy? Here are four different ways you can help lower your monthly premiums.

If you aren’t commuting to work every day, but you are still driving regularly, the first thing to consider is switching to coverage for pleasure-use. This change is used when you’re driving much less distance each day, so your insurance premiums may decrease as well.

If there’s a good chance you’ll be working from home for a significant period of time, or if you rarely even drive during ‘normal’ times, the second option is a pay-as-you-drive insurance payment program. CAA MyPace™ is Canada’s only pay-as-you-drive insurance allowing you to control your premiums based on the distance you drive. You start with your base rate and your first 1,000 kilometres increment then we’ll automatically add the next 1,000 before you run out.

For those who live close to work, this might be a good choice even after you return to the office. And if you switch your coverage to pleasure use or a pay-as-you-go policy, with CAA MyPace, you can then switch back to traditional policy without any extra fees if your needs change.

A third way to modify your policy to save money is to ask your insurer if they are offering any rate reductions due to the pandemic. For example, CAA Insurance Company has decreased their rates by 10% on all auto and home insurance policies, which could save you hundreds. During tough times like these, that extra money can go a long way.

A fourth way to save on your insurance policies is finding an affiliate or group discounts – like how a CAA Membershipcan get you a discount of 5-20% on your insurance policy, plus a ton of other perks and discounts. It’s also common to get special rates if you’re part of a professional organization or college and university alumni groups, so ask your insurance company if that’s something they offer.

While it may be a cliché to say that small changes make a big impact, it’s true. There are many different options to lower your insurance premiums to save a bit of money each month, and it can be as simple as making a few phone calls to start saving right away.

