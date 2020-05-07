OTTAWA -- You will soon need to wear a mask when you order a Lyft in Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of a new Health Safety Program being rolled out over the next couple of weeks, Lyft will soon require all drivers and passengers to wear face masks while in the vehicles. The new policy comes as provincial governments begin to ease COVID-19 restrictions and stay-at-home requests.

Lyft launched its new Health Safety Program on Thursday, with four initiatives:

Personal health certification for drivers and riders Required face masks for drivers and riders Health safety education for drivers and riders Cleaning supplies and masks for drivers

In the next few weeks, Lyft will role out the Personal Health Certification for drivers and passengers. Before using the service, riders and drivers will be asked to self-certify that they will wear face masks or coverings throughout the ride, are symptom free and will follow local health guidelines for COVID-19.

Anyone who does not agree to the personal health certification from Lyft will be unable to ride or drive with the ride-sharing service.

A Lyft spokesperson says the policy requiring drivers and passengers to wear a face mask will be implemented in the next few weeks.

Lyft is also providing non-medical cloth face coverings to drivers in Ottawa,as supplies are available. .