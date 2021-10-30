OTTAWA -- Speed limit changes requested by Ottawa councillors in their wards are not slowing down motorists.

New statistics from the city of Ottawa show the average speed increased at four of 12 locations where reduced speed limits have been introduced over the past six years. And while drivers have slowed down at seven locations with lower speed limits, the average speed is still above the original speed limit.

Coun. Catherine Kitts asked city staff whether drivers were slowing down after reduced speed limits were imposed at the direction of the ward councillor.

Kitts noted residents in her ward "continually" request speed limit reductions to reduce operating speeds in their neighbourhoods.

In a report for Monday's Transportation Committee, staff reviewed data from the 34 locations where speed limit changes were implemented as a result of Councillor-led motions since 2015.

"Where posted speed limit data is available, the 85th percentile operating speeds have not reduced significantly as a result of the new posted speed limits," said staff, with data only available from 12 of the 34 locations.

"In most cases, operating speeds continue to be much closer to the originally posted speed limit which was set according to the Speed Zoning Policy."

City staff analyze speeds on roads based at the speed 85 per cent vehicles travel at.

Data from 12 of the 34 roads where the speed limit was reduced shows the average speed increased at several spots after the change.

In 2017, the speed limit on River Road, from Lowen Drive to south of Tewsley Drive was lowered from 70 km/h to 60 km/h. Staff say operating speeds now average 86 km/h, compared to 80 km/h before the change.

On Bearbrook Road in Blackburn Hamlet, speeds increased 4 km/h to 65 km/h since the speed limit was lowered to 40 km/h in 2016 from 60 km/h.

On some roads, the lower speed limit reduced average speeds – however, motorists are still travelling well above the limit.

On Hunt Club Road, between Cahill Drive and Conroy Road, the average speed has dropped to 82 km/h from 89 km/h since the speed limit was reduced from 80 km/h to 60 km/h.

On Dunning Road, where the speed limit dropped from 80 km/h to 60 km/h in 2017, the average speed dropped from 91 km/h to 85 km/h.

Staff reported no change in the speed on Orleans Boulevard, from Navan Road to Silverbirch Street, after the speed limit was reduced from 60 km/h to 50 km/h. The average speed is 64 km/h.

New data on the speeds at 22 locations across Ottawa following the speed limit change was unavailable.

The Transportation Committee will vote Monday on a motion from Coun. Riley Brockington to lower the speed limit from 50 km/h to 40 km/h on Kirkwood Avenue, between Merivale Road and Carling Avenue.

Staff note lowering the speed limit without physical changes to the roadway will "have minimal impact" on driver behaviour.

"In such cases where a posted speed limit is below operating speeds, most motorists will continue to drive at speeds they feel are reasonable and prudent unless continual police enforcement is present," said staff in response to Brockington's motion.