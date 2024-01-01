OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Drivers face $1,750 in fines after road rage incident on Hwy. 417, OPP says

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.

    Two drivers are facing a total of $1,750 in fines after an alleged road rage incident on Highway 417 in Ottawa this weekend, according to police.

    Ontario Provincial Police say two drivers were observed driving dangerously on the Queensway.

    The tickets included careless driving and speeding.

    "This type of behaviour puts all drivers at risk," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

