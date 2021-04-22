Advertisement
Driver with licence suspended in 2011 stopped for speeding on Hwy. 417
Published Thursday, April 22, 2021 5:10PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A 34-year-old driver whose licence has been suspended for 10 years is facing charges after being stopped speeding on Highway 417.
Ontario Provincial Police say the driver passed a cruiser on Highway 417 at The Nation Municipality going 151 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.
Police say the driver has been suspended from driving since 2011.
The driver will appear in court to face charges of speeding and driving while suspended.
A licenced passenger drove the car home after the traffic stop.