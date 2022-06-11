Driver who allegedly fell asleep at wheel triggers three-vehicle crash near L'Ange-Gardien, Que.

Police in western Quebec say a driver who is alleged to have fallen asleep at the wheel early Saturday morning triggered a three-vehicle crash near L’Ange-Gardien.

MRC-des-Collines-de-l’Outaouais police said the crash happened on Highway 309 at around 5:25 a.m. A 23-year-old woman from Mayo, who was travelling southbound, apparently fell asleep and swerved her sedan into oncoming traffic, striking a pickup truck hauling a boat that was traveling northbound.

The 47-year-old Gatineau man driving the pickup truck ended up in the ditch with his 15-year-old son. A third driver hit the boat he was hauling, police said in a news release.

The 23-year-old woman was hospitalized with a leg injury, while the 47-year-old man was taken to hospital as a precaution. Police did not report any injuries to the 15-year-old boy, and said the driver of the third vehicle only had a “good scare” from the experience.

The road was closed for some time early Saturday morning but has since reopened.