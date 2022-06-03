Driver wanted in hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian on Sussex Drive
Ottawa police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian in Lowertown and fled the scene earlier this week.
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Sussex Drive and King Edward Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say the driver fled the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the incident are asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2481.
