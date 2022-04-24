Driver walks away from serious crash in Augusta Township with life, charges

Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old driver is lucky to have survived a serious crash Sunday morning in Augusta Township.

The crash happened on County Road 26. A photo of the scene shared by the OPP showed what remained of the Chevy Silverado involved.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, which police attributed to seatbelt use; however, the individual is still facing a charge of driving while suspended.

No other details about the cause of the crash were immediately available.

#GrenvilleOPP attended this collision scene this morning on County Rd 26, #AugustaTwp.

23 y/o charged w/suspended driving - miraculously walked away from this scene w/non-life-threatening injuries, likely due to wearing a seatbelt.#BuckleUp - it could save your life too. ^dh pic.twitter.com/LvDETgqVFb — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) April 24, 2022