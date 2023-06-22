Driver treated for serious injuries after crash in Ottawa's west end

A driver is being treated for serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a van in the area of the Thomas A. Dolan Parkway and Carp Road just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

"The vehicle went head on into some trees, leaving the driver pinned," Ottawa fire said in a statement.

Firefighters used specialized tools to remove the driver from the damaged vehicle.

Paramedics say the man driving the van was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus with serious injuries. The driver was listed in serious but stable condition in hospital.