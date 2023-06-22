Driver treated for serious injuries after crash in Ottawa's west end

Ottawa fire says a vehicle left the roadway in the area of the Thomas A. Dolan Parkway and crashed into some trees. The driver was treated for serious injuries. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter) Ottawa fire says a vehicle left the roadway in the area of the Thomas A. Dolan Parkway and crashed into some trees. The driver was treated for serious injuries. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina