Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
The driver of a vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries in an early morning collision in Ottawa's south end.
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Roger Stevens Drive, between Rideau Valley Drive and River Road, just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
Paramedics say an adult male was transported to hospital in critical condition.
Roger Stevens Drive is closed between Rideau Valley Drive and River Road while police investigate.
