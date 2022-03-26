Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end

The driver of a vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries in an early morning collision in Ottawa's south end.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Roger Stevens Drive, between Rideau Valley Drive and River Road, just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Paramedics say an adult male was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Roger Stevens Drive is closed between Rideau Valley Drive and River Road while police investigate.