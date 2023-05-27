Driver stopped on Hwy. 416 had two unbuckled children sleeping on a mattress

A vehicle stopped by police officers on Highway 416 south of Ottawa had two children sleeping on a mattress in the back of the vehicle without seatbelts, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers in Grenville County stopped a vehicle on Highway 416 on Friday after a traffic complaint.

"2 children were found in the back sleeping on a mattress," Ontario Provincial Police said on Twitter.

"The third child had no seat belt on!"

Police say the driver received three tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for children under the age of 16 failing to properly wear a seatbelt.

According to the Highway Traffic Act, passengers under the age of 16 must occupy a seat for which a seatbelt is provided and is wearing "the complete seatbelt assembly as required"