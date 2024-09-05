OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver stopped going 86 km/h over the speed limit on Barrhaven street

    The Ottawa Police Service says officers stopped five drivers for stunt driving in Ottawa's south and west ends last Friday.
    An Ottawa driver is facing a stunt driving charge for the second time in three years, after being stopped speeding 86 km/h over the speed limit in Barrhaven.

    The Ottawa Police Service continued its 'Residents Matter Enforcement Initiative' last Friday night, targeting speeding in Ottawa's south and west ends.

    Officers deployed in the Barrhaven, Kanata and Riverside South areas issued 65 provincial offence notices during the one-night blitz last Friday, including 29 for speeding and four for using a hand-held device while driving.

    Police say one driver was stopped going 146 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Strandherd Drive at RioCan Avenue.

    "The driver had been previously charged with stunt driving within the last three years," police said.

    Four other drivers were charged for stunt driving:

    • 147 km/h in an 80 km/h zone – Robertson Road / Haanel Drive
    • 142 km/h in a 70 km/h zone – Terry Fox Drive / Richardson Side Road
    • 110 km/h in a 60 km/h zone – Fallowfield Road / Orr Street
    • 106 km/h in a 60 km/h zone – Strandherd Drive / RioCan Avenue

    The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle seized for 14-days. Police say a driver may face a fine of $2,000 and a one-year driving suspension upon conviction.

    Employee charged with stunt driving in company car

    On Wednesday, police say officers stopped a driver going 139 km/h in the construction zone on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end. The speed limit is 80 km/h.

    "For most employers, having a company vehicle impounded as a result of your 25-year-old employee being charged for stunt driving isn't the best way to kick-off September," police said on X. "A costly lesson for all involved."

