Driver stopped going 200 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, police say

A driver caught going 200 km/h on the Queensway is facing a charge of stunt driving.

Ottawa police officers targeted several locations across Ottawa last weekend to address dangerous and aggressive driving.

Officers issued 96 tickets during the blitz, including three for stunt driving.

Police say officers observed a driver going 200 km/h on Highway 417 near Eagleson Road. The speed limit on Highway 417 through Ottawa is 100 km/h.

Officers also stopped a driver for going 114 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Carling Avenue. Another driver was observed going 132 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Hawthorne Road.

"We can't be everywhere, but we can be anywhere," Const. Phil Kane said.

The stunt driving charge includes a 30-day license suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.