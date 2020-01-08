OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police hit the brakes on a driver going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit on Canada’s busiest highway.

The OPP tweeted a driver was stopped in the Morrisburg area on Tuesday morning travelling 198 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

Police say the G2 driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded. The driver will appear in court to answer to the ticket.

CTV National News reported 90 Ontario drivers have already had their licenced suspended for stunt driving in the first week of 2020.