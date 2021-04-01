OTTAWA -- A 33-year-old driver is facing stunt driving charges after Ontario Provincial Police say they were stopped on Highway 401 travelling nearly double the speed limit in the rain.

A Leeds OPP officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 401 east of Brockville Wednesday afternoon following a traffic complaint.

Police say the vehicle was travelling 191 kilometres an hour on Highway 401. The speed limit is 100 km/h on Canada's busiest highway.

The driver's licence was suspended for a week, and the vehicle is impounded for seven days.