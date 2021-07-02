Advertisement
Driver stopped going 146 km/h on Bronson Avenue
OTTAWA -- A motorcyclist is facing a charge of stunt driving after being spotted travelling 86 km/h over the speed limit on Bronson Avenue.
The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says the 51-year-old driver was spotted going 146 km/h on Bronson Avenue on Friday.
"Licence suspended for seven days and vehicle seized for 14 days," said police.
The stunt driving charge comes one day after Ontario's new rules for stunt driving and racing on roads took effect.
Motorists face an automatic 14-day roadside vehicle impoundment.
Ontario has also introduced an escalating post-conviction driver's licence suspension for drivers convicted of stunt driving/street racing.
- For a first offence, a minimum of one to three years
- For a second offence, a minimum of three to 10 years
- For a third offence, a lifetime suspension that may be reduced at a later date to be established by regulation, and
- For fourth and subsequent offences, a lifetime driver’s licence suspension.
The Moving Ontarians More Safely Act also makes changes to how fast a driver can go over a speed limit on municipal roads befroe it will be considered stunt driving.
As of July 1, a motorist spotted driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit on a road with a maximum of less than 80 km/h will face a stunt driving charge.
Previously, the charge of stunt driving involved motorists going 50 km/h over the speed limit.