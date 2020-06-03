OTTAWA -- A 36-year-old man is facing a stunt driving charge after Ottawa Police say a vehicle was stopped going 107 kilometres an hour over the speed limit in Orleans.

Police say officers caught a modified Honda Civic going 167 kilometres an hour in a 60 kilometres an hour zone on Mer Bleue Road near Innes Road Wednesday morning.

“These are exactly the kind of drivers our officers are looking for with Operation Overwatch.”

Another driver demonstrating a complete disregard for the safety of anyone and everyone else on the road...167km/h in a 60km/h zone along Mer Bleue in Orleans. These are EXACTLY the kind of drivers our officers are looking for with Operation Overwatch. #Unacceptable #Overwatch pic.twitter.com/1dQLqIIZPp — OPS☆TrafficCaseManager☆ (@OPSTrafficCM) June 3, 2020

The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was charged with stunt driving, which includes the vehicle impounded for seven days and a licence suspension for one week.

The Ottawa Police Service is conducting a three-month blitz called “Operation Overwatch”, cracking down on speeding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between April 25 and May 20, police issued 823 speed charges/Provincial Offence Notices on Ottawa roads, including 36 stunt driving charges.