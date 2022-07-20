Driver stopped going 101 km/h over the speed limit in Ottawa's west end

Ottawa police are reminding drivers that Ottawa roads are not speedways, after a driver was stopped going 100 km/h over the speed limit on a city street in the west end.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says an officer observed a driver going 181 km/h on March Road at Carling Avenue last night.

The speed limit in that area is 80 km/h.

Police say the driver was charged with stunt driving, which includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

Ottawa Roads are not speedways

181km in an 80km/hr zone on March Road/Carling Avenue

License suspended for 30 days and vehicle impounded for 14.

On Monday, police stopped a G1 driver going 114 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Hazeldean Road in the west end.

"A 16-year-old G1 learned the hard way that speeding is costly," police said.

The driver's licence was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.