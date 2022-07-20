Driver stopped going 101 km/h over the speed limit in Ottawa's west end
Driver stopped going 101 km/h over the speed limit in Ottawa's west end
Ottawa police are reminding drivers that Ottawa roads are not speedways, after a driver was stopped going 100 km/h over the speed limit on a city street in the west end.
The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says an officer observed a driver going 181 km/h on March Road at Carling Avenue last night.
The speed limit in that area is 80 km/h.
Police say the driver was charged with stunt driving, which includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.
On Monday, police stopped a G1 driver going 114 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Hazeldean Road in the west end.
"A 16-year-old G1 learned the hard way that speeding is costly," police said.
The driver's licence was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
Inflation may have peaked in June as gas prices soared: economists
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
Russia expanding its war focus to southern Ukraine: official
Ukrainian forces on Wednesday damaged a bridge that is key to supplying Russian troops in southern Ukraine, where Russia's foreign minister said Moscow is trying to consolidate its territorial gains.
When Pope visits Canada, Indigenous people look for healing – and action
When Pope Francis travels to Canada, indigenous leaders and residential school survivors say, they are hoping for more than an apology: They want action.
Southern Alberta homeowners face massive cleanup, rebuild after devastating storm
Monday's devastating storm in southeast Alberta has some families facing the daunting task of rebuilding and putting the pieces of their lives back together after losing nearly all their possessions.
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
How to know when it's time to quit your job
Sorting out when you should quit your job can be a daunting task. Personal development coach Hina Khan suggests reminding yourself that you are allowed to quit, and asking yourself what you want really want in your professional life when making the decision.
Australians urged to work from home as winter Omicron wave swamps hospitals
Australians admitted to hospitals from COVID-19 neared record levels on Wednesday as authorities urged businesses to let staff work from home and recommended people wear masks indoors and get booster shots urgently amid a major coronavirus outbreak.
How a misspelled name on a plane ticket ruined one family's trip
From waiting overnight at a passport office to missing their international flight to visit an ill relative, things have been a nightmare for one family from Woodstock, Ont.
Atlantic
-
Motorcyclist, 17, dies from injuries after crash; Halifax police still looking for truck driver
A 17-year-old motorcyclist who was injured in a collision in Halifax earlier this week has since died and police are still looking for the other driver involved in the incident.
-
Ex-Mountie sticks by story denying responding to 2013 domestic attack by mass killer
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
-
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
Toronto
-
Nearly 1,000 Hells Angels headed for Toronto
Toronto police say they have a 'robust' plan in place to monitor and minimize any disruptions to residents, businesses, and roadways caused by a Hells Angels memorial ride and gathering in Toronto’s east end on Thursday.
-
Doug Ford planning to give Toronto and Ottawa mayors 'veto' powers over councils
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is planning to give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa 'veto' powers over proposals made by their respective councils, but John Tory says he has received no firm details of any new power yet.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
Ontario is home to some of the strangest laws governing what homeowners can and cannot do with their properties.
Montreal
-
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
-
Toddler in stroller killed after collision in Montreal North
Montreal police say a two-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle.
-
Two school buses collide north of Montreal with nearly 90 children on board
A crash involving two school buses carrying 90 children and camp counsellors occurred on Highway 15 in the suburb of Boisbriand on Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple vehicle crash in Chelmsford involving ambulance
Emergency crews are on scene directing traffic on Highway 144 at Edward Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford on Wednesday morning after a multiple vehicle collision involving an ambulance.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across northeastern Ont.
Conditions in northeastern Ontario are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail, Environment Canada said Wednesday.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
Ontario is home to some of the strangest laws governing what homeowners can and cannot do with their properties.
London
-
Tornado watch in effect for much of the region
Environment Canada has issued a Tornado watch for several regions in southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex.
-
Mom and six kids take cover as storm rips through their farm
It was a close call for a family in Lambton County as violent weather tore through their farm east of Wyoming, Ont. on Tuesday evening.
-
Fatal hit and run in Grey Highlands
One person has died and three others are injured after a group of pedestrians were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Grey Highlands, according to OPP.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba to start booking appointments for kids COVID-19 vaccine beginning July 25
The Manitoba government is expanding the COVID-19 vaccine for kids between the ages of six months old and four years.
-
Which parts of Manitoba got 100 mm in Tuesday’s storms?
Parts of Manitoba were hit with more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain and winds as fast as 125 km/h in Tuesday’s thunderstorms.
-
Manitoba residential school survivor plans to be in court 'every step of the way' in sexual abuse case against retired priest
A Manitoba woman travelled three hours hoping to hear and see the retired priest charged with sexually abusing her at a residential school in the late 1960s appear in a small town courtroom.
Kitchener
-
Tornado watch in effect for northern Wellington County, toonie size hail possible
A tornado watch has been issued for northern Wellington County, including Mount Forest and Arthur.
-
Court date to argue Region of Waterloo's encampment eviction order set for November
The legal case for evicting residents at the Victoria Street and Weber Street encampment in Kitchener has begun.
-
Two people injured following crash in Brant County
Two people have suffered injuries after a crash in Brant County.
Calgary
-
Dog owners face 12 bylaw charges in fatal attack on Calgary senior
Two dog owners have been charged after their animals killed an 86-year-old woman in a northwest neighbourhood in June.
-
Man in critical condition after being pulled from Bow River near Harvie Pasasage
A man is in critical, life-threatening condition at the Foothills Medical Centre after being rescued from the Bow River.
-
Missing Calgary man Mike Langois last seen in Rundle: police
Calgary police say Mike St. Laurent Langois was last seen on Saturday, July 9.
Saskatoon
-
Parole board to hear from truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos crash
A parole hearing is scheduled to take place today for a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
-
'Rest easy Viper': Saskatoon Police Service says goodbye to canine member
Saskatoon Police Service is saying farewell to one of its canine members.
-
This Sask. heritage site is an 'oasis' of fruit trees and flowers
A Saskatchewan heritage site is hoping to attract more visitors to tour the grounds.
Edmonton
-
Hinshaw to announce changes to COVID-19 data reporting Wednesday
A government release says Dr. Deena Hinshaw will announce changes to how the province reports COVID-19 data. Watch Hinshaw's announcement live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3 p.m.
-
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21 southeast of Edmonton
A crash on Highway 21 between Township Roads 470 and 474 northwest of Camrose Wednesday morning was fatal, RCMP say.
-
'Pinch me, I’m dreaming': Edmonton couple's Lego love story leads to jobs at toy company's headquarters
An Edmonton couple spent their first date building Lego together. Now they're married and working as designers at the toy company's Denmark headquarters.
Vancouver
-
Owners of empty homes in these 6 areas of B.C. are about to pay more
Owners of vacant properties are about to pay more in six parts of British Columbia.
-
Toddler, mom 'struck' by suspect running through Chinatown: Vancouver police
Vancouver police are investigating an incident where a toddler and their mom were knocked over by a suspect who was running away from officers.
-
20% of calls to B.C.'s overloaded 911 dispatchers believed to be accidental, pocket dials
A fifth of the calls made to B.C.'s 911 dispatchers are believed to be accidental, putting further strain on an already over-burdened system, the agency that runs the call centres says.
Regina
-
Roughriders report 6 more players positive for COVID-19
According to a release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders, an additional six players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday.
-
Summer regrets: SGI reports over 400 impaired driving charges and suspensions in June
SGI reminds the public that “getting caught driving impaired is a quick way to spoil your summer,” as the crown corporation reported that 482 drivers faced charges or licence suspensions in June.
-
COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expands to children 6 months to 5-years-old
COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children six months up to five years old will begin this week in the province, following Health Canada’s approval.