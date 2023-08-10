Driver stopped for speeding on Ottawa road had four unbuckled people in the backseat
A vehicle stopped for speeding in Ottawa had four people in the backseat without seatbelts on, according to Ottawa police.
The Ottawa police Traffic Unit says the driver of an SUV was observed going 117 km/h on an Ottawa road this week. The speed limit on the road is 70 km/h.
"If, for whatever reason, you have 4 people in the backseat (including a 10-year-old) not wearing their seatbelts, flyin' thru a 70 km/h zone at 117 km/h might be the best way to draw our officers' attention," police said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
"From stunt driving to seatbelts, road safety is a shared responsibility."
The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days. The fine for failing to wear a seatbelt is $240.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
-
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poisonous fungi tied to Australian homicide cases; do 'death cap' mushrooms grow in Canada?
The deadly mushroom at the centre of a triple homicide investigation in Australia can also be found in Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
DEVELOPING | Wildfires tearing through parts of Hawaii have killed at least 36 people. Follow live updates
Follow live updates about wildfires that are racing across part of Maui in Hawaii, destroying sections of a historic town on the island and forcing some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them.
WATCH | Bombshell Greenbelt report: One-on-one with Ontario's auditor general
Ont. Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk spoke CTV News Channel in a one-on-one interview to discuss some of her key findings from the 'Special Report on Changes to the Greenbelt.'
DEVELOPING | Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager's arraignment postponed
Donald Trump's valet, Walt Nauta, appeared before a judge on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to conspiring with the former president to obstruct the investigation into his possession of classified documents at his Florida estate.
opinion | Aging U.S. politicians' precarious hold on political power reaches a tipping point: analyst
Ceding political power to younger generations is one of the most gracious acts a leader can display, writes political analyst Eric Ham in a column for CTVNews.ca. But these days, health challenges, physical and mental debilitation -- brought on by age -- is not seeing some Washington politicians hasten for the exit.
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't order
A woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
Police using social media accounts as Meta begins blocking news for Canadians
Police services across Canada are grappling with how they will relay emergency information, including breaking news and details of missing persons, once Meta begins permanently removing news from its social media platforms.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier mulls letting towns issue flood alerts as expert sees wider problems
Nova Scotia's premier is mulling letting small towns issue emergency alerts during flooding events, but one expert says there are wider problems behind the province's flood preparedness.
-
Nova Scotia government still unsure of widespread impact from spring cyberattack
The province of Nova Scotia is still unsure of how widespread the MOVEit security breach is, nearly two-and-a-half months after first becoming aware of the issue.
-
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identified
The death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
Toronto
-
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
-
Investigation into housing minister's chief of staff after scathing Greenbelt report being considered
Ontario's integrity commissioner is reviewing a request to investigate the way the housing minister's chief of staff handled opening Greenbelt land to development.
-
'Dangerous' line of thunderstorms expected to hit Toronto
'Dangerous' thunderstorms that could produce 'strong wind gusts, damaging hail, and heavy rain' are forecasted for much of Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, today, says Canada's national weather agency.
Montreal
-
A new COVID-19 variant is spreading in Quebec—here is the latest guidance
The latest variant of COVID-19 is making a growing appearance in Quebec. EG.5, also nicknamed ‘Eris,’ now represents the highest percentage of reported cases, according to Quebec’s public health institute (INSPQ).
-
Caught on camera: Man chucks construction cones off West Island road
An unusual case of apparent road rage in Montreal’s West Island is gaining a lot of traction online.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Possibility of severe thunderstorms in Montreal Thursday afternoon
After a brief stint of sunshine, parts of southern Quebec are under yet another severe thunderstorm watch Thursday morning, including Montreal.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
-
Windsor resident killed in Hwy. 17 crash in North Bay
A 59-year-old from Windsor is dead after being struck by a commercial motor vehicle around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Fiancé of Sudbury murder victim seeks help with funeral costs
The fiancé of a man shot and killed in Sudbury last weekend is seeking help with funeral and other costs.
London
-
16-year-old identified as victim of 'suspicious death' in London
As previously reported, police were called to the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on Wednesday evening where they found the boy with life-threatening-injuries — he later died in hospital.
-
Sweeping changes are coming to London's curbside waste collection. Here's what you need to know
Sweeping changes are coming to how London households dispose of their trash.
-
OPP looking for witnesses to Highway 401 crash
Police said emergency services responded to the westbound lanes near the 69 kilometer marker just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Winnipeg
-
'It is a concern': The health impacts of the ongoing liquor strike
Limited hours and closed Manitoba Liquor Mart locations are a cause for concern for Manitobans who have alcohol dependencies.
-
Winnipeg woman takes pothole repairs into her own hands with soil and flowers
A woman in St. Vital put her green thumb to work after she was frustrated with potholes on her street.
-
Derailed train car crashes into overpass in Brandon: police
A derailed train car crashed into an overpass in Brandon in the early morning hours of Thursday
Kitchener
-
Collision involving a hydro pole shuts down section of a Kitchener road
A section of Wabanaki Drive in Kitchener is closed after a vehicle struck a hydro pole in the area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Stratford, Ont. police officer charged with assault
Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a Stratford police officer in connection to the arrest of 35-year-old man in February.
-
Waterloo Region and Wellington County under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Waterloo Region and Wellington County with heavy rain, high winds and hail possible today.
Calgary
-
'So tragic': Former Calgary woman caught in midst of Maui wildfires
A former Calgary woman and her husband living on Maui say the devastating wildfires have been a "nightmare" for residents and firefighters alike.
-
'Suffering of the three': Victims of Calgary explosion require more surgery
A prayer of thanks planned for 10 men injured in a massive house explosion in late March has been delayed after three survivors met setbacks in their recovery.
-
Federal government releases new draft regulations on clean electricity
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has released draft regulations designed to clean Canada's electricity grid.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon downtown group says parking fee hike 'punishes' business
The head of Saskatoon’s Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) is not happy with the decision by a city councillors to increase parking fees.
-
City of Saskatoon to borrow $3.5M for new garbage bins
The city is set to borrow more than $3 million to pay for new black garbage bins.
-
Prince Albert city workers prepare to take job action
Members of the union representing Prince Albert city workers are taking job action, starting with a work-to-rule on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
56 cats removed from central Edmonton home: city
Fifty-six cats were seized from a home in central Edmonton on Wednesday, the city says.
-
2 kidnapped from Grande Prairie hotel; pair of B.C. men charged
Two B.C. men are accused of kidnapping a Grande Prairie, Alta., resident.
-
Police using social media accounts as Meta begins blocking news for Canadians
Police services across Canada are grappling with how they will relay emergency information, including breaking news and details of missing persons, once Meta begins permanently removing news from its social media platforms.
Vancouver
-
In-N-Out pop-up coming to Metro Vancouver for 1 day next month
A beloved U.S. burger chain will be available in Metro Vancouver for one day only next month, organizers of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In confirmed Wednesday.
-
4 houses gone in 5 minutes: Massive fire rips through Surrey neighbourhood
A large fire completely destroyed at least four homes in Surrey's Clayton neighbourhood Wednesday night.
-
Hospital can remove B.C. senior from life support against daughters' wishes, judge rules
A B.C. Supreme Court justice has given medical staff at a downtown Vancouver hospital permission to remove a 65-year-old man from life support, against the wishes of his two daughters.
Regina
-
Church leaders apologize to Indigenous youth, elders for residential schools
Saskatchewan church leaders have apologized to Indigenous youth and elders for the intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.
-
'I wish them all the best, except this week': Riders prepare to take on former QB and coach
The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-4) will head to Montreal this week to face the Alouettes (4-3), now home to the Riders’ former quarterback, Cody Fajardo, and former offensive coordinator, Jason Maas.
-
Regina's College Avenue Campus frog celebrated following year of restoration work
Following a year of restoration work, Regina’s College Avenue Campus frog was brought back to its former glory.