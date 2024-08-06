Driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 417 had a child sitting on front seat passenger's lap

A vehicle stopped for speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa over the long weekend had an 18-month-old child sitting on a passenger's lap in the front seat, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP says an officer stopped a vehicle travelling 137 km/h on Hwy. 417.

"The vehicle seats five people, but it had seven occupants, four of which were children," the OPP said.

"Seated on the front passenger's lap was an 18-month-old child, and in the back, two children, ages six and eight, were sharing a seatbelt."

The driver is facing $997 in fines.

Police say a taxi was called to take some of the passengers' home from the traffic stop.

"For those wondering, taxis are the only vehicles exempted from child seat requirements," the OPP said.

Earlier in the day, an OPP officer stopped a vehicle travelling 145 km/h with a one-year-old in a booster seat, police said.

Ontario Provincial Police also stopped two vehicles for stunt driving on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end Monday night.

One driver was stopped going 155 km/h, while the other driver was observed travelling 161 km/h.

"Both drivers received roadside 30-day DL suspensions and 14-day vehicle impounds," OPP said on X. "They now face a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerits, and a one year driving prohibition upon conviction."