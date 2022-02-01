Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in which a 17-year-old driver struck another car, then got into a nearby vehicle to flee the scene.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Ramsayville and Russell roads, in the city’s southeast end.

Police say a black Volvo struck a black Honda Civic. The driver of the Civic was seriously injured.

The Volvo driver fled the scene by getting into a red vehicle that wasn’t involved in the collision, police said. The 17-year-old was later found and arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Traffic Collision Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.