Driver on Hwy. 417 barely escapes injury after flying ice smashes windshield

Winter driving can be precarious, which is why it is important to remain aware while on the road.

Daryl Weiland, a commercial truck operator, is sharing his experience of narrowly escaping serious injury after flying ice smashed into his windshield.

On Monday morning, while driving eastbound on Highway 417, Weiland came face-to-face with a terrifying scene and a potentially deadly situation, when a massive chunk of heavy ice came soaring at his truck.

“There’s a little dip in the road and the truck in front of me hit the bump and the bump loosened off the material and I got to meet the material,” he says. “I seen it in mid flight I didn’t actually see it leave the roof. You put your head down and you don’t have time to say this is it, really too much; you’re thinking in a microsecond and then all of a sudden it’s hit and you’re still there.”

Weiland’s dash cam video recorded the entire event and he says after the ice rammed into the windshield, both panes shattered, leaving him covered in glass.

“I just pulled over to the side, called my supervisor and let them know what was going on and they asked if I was okay,” says Weiland. “I guess there was some ice that had frozen there over the weekend, with the warm and the cold and stuff like that … I was a little shaken but it didn’t really dawn on me exactly until once I got home later on.”

Ottawa police Const. Mike Cudrasov says situations like this occur throughout the winter; however, this time of year, loose and fluffy snow in warmer weather can quickly turn to ice when the temperature drops at night. He says no matter the conditions, motorists are responsible for ensuring their vehicle is cleared off before driving on the road.

“If that ice hits the car in back of you, it can cause a collision you can cause injuries to someone else in another vehicle and you can obviously injure pedestrians,” says Cudrasov. “And at higher speeds, the ice can pick up really quick, hitting a windshield can cause serious injuries.”

Police take flying ice seriously and can ticket motorists. A snow-covered vehicle, where the windshield or side windows or taillights are obstructed, can cost $110. Ice or debris will fetch a $130 infraction and, for commercial vehicles, the fine is triple.

“But Mother Nature can be responsible for a lot of things too … I don’t blame the driver. These are these are things that you know when you drive a commercial equipment or any kind of vehicle there can be these cycles in the year where you got freeze and thaw,” says Weiland, adding he’s thankful no one was hurt in the incident and that his video should be a reminder for all motorists to be cautious on the road. “Take the time to think you know what maybe this is a situation where you need to think ahead and be leery of the conditions around you the situations around you that could actually be there might actually be there because it can be there.”