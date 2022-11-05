Driver of off-road vehicle killed in crash near Smiths Falls, Ont.

The driver of an off-road vehicle is dead following a two-vehicle crash east of Smiths Falls.

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an off-road vehicle on Matheson Drive just after 1 p.m. on Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of the off-road vehicle died from their injuries.

The victim's name has not been released.

The OPP Traffic Reconstruction Unit and the Technical Collision Investigations Unit continue to investigate.