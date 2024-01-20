OTTAWA
    • Driver missing after collision with freight train NW of Kingston, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision with a freight train northwest of Kingston Friday evening.

    Emergency responders were called to a railway crossing on Ninth Concession Road in Stone Mills Township at around 8 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed, but police noted that the driver of vehicle had run from the scene of the crash.

    Police searched the area but were unable to find the driver.

    The vehicle is believed to be the same one reported about two hours earlier driving the wrong way on Highway 401 in Kingston, police said.

    Several people called 9-1-1 at around 6:10 p.m. Friday to report a driver going the wrong way with no headlights on the 401. Police closed the eastbound lanes of the highway at County Road 6 in Odessa but were unable to find the vehicle callers had described.

    The vehicle was only described as "dark-coloured" in a news release Saturday. When asked about make and model, police said they were unable to release any other details about the vehicle at this stage of the investigation.

    OPP are asking for anyone with information about the crash in Stone Mills or about the wrong-way driver to contact investigators in the Lennox and Addington detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

