One person is dead after a crash on Highway 401 at Mallorytown.

The crash involving a passenger vehicle and a transport truck occurred on the westbound on-ramp at County Road 5 in Mallorytown around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of the passenger vehicle entering the highway when the vehicle struck the rear of a parked transport truck on the shoulder of the road.

Brady Scrivener, 27, of Lyn, Ontario was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the transport truck was not hurt.

Leeds County OPP continues to investigate the cause of the crash.