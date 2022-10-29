Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in eastern Ontario

A 23-year-old from Centre Hastings is dead following a two-vehicle crash north of Belleville.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 62, north of Old Hastings Road, just after 6:15 p.m. Friday night.

The crash occurred on Highway 62 between Madoc and Bancroft.

Ontario Provincial Police say one of the drivers involved in the crash died from their injuries in hospital. The name of the victim has not been released.

The other driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The OPP Technical Collision Unit continues to investigate.