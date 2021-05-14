OTTAWA -- One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash on Highway 7, between Dwyer Hill Road and Ashton Station Road, at 5:55 a.m. Friday.

Police say the investigation shows a car left the westbound lanes of the highway and struck a guard rail. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has not been identified.

The westbound lanes of Highway 7, between Dwyer Hill Road and Ashton Station Road, will remain closed until Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa OPP detachment at 613-270-9171.