OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on County Road 8 in eastern Ontario

    OPP cruiser in this file image.
    Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision left the driver dead and injured the passenger in the early hours of Sunday morning in eastern Ontario.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they received a call just after 3 a.m. reporting a vehicle was in the ditch on County Road 8, a few kilometres east of Highway 15.

    When officers arrived on the scene, they found the driver, a 19-year-old man from Mallorytown, dead, and the passenger, a 17-year-old man from Brockville, with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The investigation into what led to the collision is ongoing.

    County Road 8 was closed between Harlem and Hughs roads until the on-scene investigation wrapped up.

    “Leeds OPP is being assisted by the OPP Collision Reconstructionists, the Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI), the Office of the Chief Coroner, and the Office of Forensic Pathology,” the OPP said in a news release on Sunday.

    Anyone with information about what happened or who has video footage of the collision is asked to call the Leeds County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

