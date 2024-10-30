OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Bancroft, Ont.

    One person is dead after a single vehicle crash north of Bancroft, Ont.

    Emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 62, near South Baptist Lake Road, in Hastings Highlands, just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers received reports that the vehicle left the roadway.

    The driver of the vehicle died from their injuries in the hospital, according to police.

    Officers with the OPP Bancroft Detachment and the OPP Technical Collision investigators are investigating the crash.

    Bancroft is located 220 km west of downtown Ottawa.

