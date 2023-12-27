OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Val-des-Monts, Que.

    An MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police cruiser. (Supplied) An MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police cruiser. (Supplied)

    A 33-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Val-des-Monts, Que.

    Emergency crews responded to a call near the intersection of Carrefour and Montee Paiement roads just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said the vehicle left the road and rolled several times.

    The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The second person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

    Police say the investigation into the crash continues.

    Val-des-Monts is located 42 km north of downtown Ottawa.

