Driver killed in single vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley
Published Friday, November 12, 2021 9:02AM EST
OTTAWA -- One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash on Coulas Road in the Township of Madawaska Valley at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the investigation shows the driver left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.