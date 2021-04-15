Advertisement
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end
Published Thursday, April 15, 2021 4:52PM EDT
OTTAWA -- One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end.
Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 7400 block of Fernbank Road, between Jinkinson Road and Blacks Side Road, at approximately 11 a.m.
Ottawa police say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.