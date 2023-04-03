Driver killed in Petawawa, Ont. crash
One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle in Petawawa, Ont.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday on Hwy.17 east of Black Bay Road, OPP said in a news release. One driver has been pronounced dead at the scene.
The highway is closed between Black Bay and Doran roads, with detours in place.
More to come…
Many Ottawa LRT maintenance workers missing training, report finds
Over a year after government invoked Emergencies Act, court to hear legal challenge
A national civil liberties group is set to argue that 'nebulous or strained claims' about economic instability or general unrest weren't enough to legally justify the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act early last year.
Who will be the first Canadian in deep space? Officials to unveil Artemis II crew
Later today, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will introduce the four astronauts who will steer the next stage of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon. One of them will be Canadian.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit
A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'
Quebec mother left behind in Syrian prison camp as 6 children set to return to Canada
Six children will soon be leaving a Syrian prison camp on a flight for Canada, but delays in their mother’s security assessment means the Quebec woman will not be able to come with them.
Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger
Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies on Monday for orchestrating a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger who fervently supported Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and arrested a suspect accused of involvement in the attack.
French minister under fire for Playboy magazine cover
French government minister Marlene Schiappa has come under fire from members of her own party after appearing on the front cover of Playboy magazine.
She's gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries over the past year. Here's what she's learned
Loni James has gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries, a series of romantic rituals full of intrigue, surprises and cultural firsts. She says that even the bad dates have been memorable -- and that all of them have taught her something. This is what she learned.
Femicides on the rise as report indicates a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in Canada
Femicides in Canada are on a concerning rise according to a new report that says a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in the country and this number is likely to increase.
Parisians massively vote to banish for-hire e-scooters
Parisians have overwhelmingly voted to banish the French capital's ubiquitous for-hire electric scooters from their streets.
Tories look to keep majority as voters go to the polls in Prince Edward Island
Voters in Prince Edward Island will go to the polls today after a nearly month-long provincial election campaign.
Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Hundreds march in solidarity with Halifax’s 2SLGBTQ+ community
More than 200 people marched in Halifax Sunday in solidarity with trans and non-binary people who have been the target of anti-2SLGBTQ+ legislation across the globe.
Toronto mayoral hopefuls take first official step towards top job
Toronto’s mayoral race is officially launching with nominations opening for prospective candidates on Monday.
Busy intersection in downtown Toronto reopens after shooting investigation
Toronto police are reporting a shooting in downtown Toronto, closing a busy intersection ahead of the Monday morning commute.
TTC fares increase today. Here’s how much they now cost
Most Toronto commuters will start paying more for public transit beginning on Monday.
Still no sign of missing man whose boat was found near bodies of 8 migrants
There is still no sign of a missing Akwesasne man whose boat was found where the bodies of eight migrants were pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week.
Montreal homeless man alleges city ticketed him hundreds of times, files lawsuit
An unhoused man is suing the City of Montreal and its police force, alleging he has received hundreds of tickets, including some on the same day, while trying to help the local homeless community. Guylain Levasseur, and his dog Misha, have been living out of a camper van for years.
'It seemed like a nightmare': Survivor of crash that killed 4 teens recovering in Winnipeg hospital
The mother of a 15-year-old girl recovering in hospital after a major car crash is thanking the first responders who pulled her from the wreckage.
OPEC+ alliance announces surprise cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day from May to year-end
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers on Sunday announced further cuts in their production amounting to around 1.16 million barrels per day in a surprise move they said was aimed at supporting market stability.
Serial sexual assault investigation underway in West Grey
West Grey OPP are notifying the public of a “serial sexual assault “investigation and are worried there may be more victims. On Jan. 31, police say they responded to a call for sexual assault and allege a 48-year-old man sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.
Flooding near the Thames River leads to washed away homeless encampments
Along the Thames River, poking out of the newly risen water level, signs of what were home to many unhoused people in the community.
Spring storm could bring 25 cm of snow to southern Manitoba
A Colorado low is set to bring heavy snow and strong winds to parts of southern Manitoba from Tuesday to Thursday this week.
Schools, buses cancelled in Manitoba due blast of winter weather
Schools, buses cancelled in Manitoba due blast of winter weather
'Today is about those survivors': Province funding new community-based sexual assault healing program
The province is providing more than a million dollars for a new community-based sexual assault crisis response and healing program in Winnipeg.
House fire in Guelph causes serious burn wounds, large response
Large plumes of smoke were billowing out of a home in Guelph as crews responded to a fully involved house fire.
Listowel's own Corey Conners wins the Texas Valero Open Sunday
Listowel Ontario's Corey Conners wins the Texas Valero Open on Sunday for the second PGA title of his career.
Riverbend adaptive bike lanes a bust following residents complaints
A $5,000 three-week pilot program that created adaptive bike lanes along 18th Street SE, through the communities of Quarry Park and Riverbend last summer was a bust.
WestJet pilots to launch strike authorization vote as negotiations fizzle
The union representing WestJet pilots will launch a strike authorization vote Monday as contract talks with management drag on, the Air Line Pilots Association said Friday.
Calgary Flames edge Anaheim Ducks 5-4 to stay in the NHL playoff hunt
The Calgary Flames twice battled back from deficits to edge the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 on Sunday and stay in the NHL playoff hunt.
Saskatoon group bidding to host the 2025 World Juniors
Saskatoon’s local tourism board is working on a bid to host the 2025 World Juniors.
Saskatoon's Slush Cup turns out sunny and soggy
Sunshine and mild temperatures were in the forecast on Saturday, perfect weather for the annual Slush Cup.
Edmonton DATS operators unanimously vote to strike without progress on pay equity
The bus drivers helping Edmontonians with physical or cognitive disabilities get around the city voted unanimously on Sunday in favour of striking should ongoing negotiations falter.
Edmonton MP private member's bill seeks to improve resources and care for Canadians with ADHD
An Edmonton MP tabled a bill in the House of Commons aimed at helping Canadians living with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and increasing its early detection in children.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Mild start to the week, then a big warm-up
Average daytime highs for the first week of April are around 8 C. So, we'll stay slightly cooler than average for a few more days in Edmonton.
Nexus enrolment centre opening at YVR as program ramps back up
Frequent travellers between Canada and the U.S. will be able to apply for or renew their Nexus memberships at Vancouver International Airport starting Monday.
SFU students making prototype for cheaper, cleaner Stanley Park train powered by electricity
A team of engineering students from Simon Fraser University has created a prototype that could turn the trains at Stanley Park into zero carbon emitters.
From suffering to safety: Dogs rescued from 'horrific' conditions available for adoption
Four dogs that were found starving and suffering in what the B.C. SPCA described as "horrific" conditions earlier this year have recovered and are ready for adoption, according to the organization.
'I liked our desperation': Regina Pats go up 2-0 on Saskatoon Blades in playoff series
The Regina Pats defeated the Saskatoon Blades 6-5 in overtime to take game 2 and a 2-0 lead in their first round playoff series.
'No success': Internationally trained doctors in Sask. struggle to find work due to lack of residency positions
As the Government of Saskatchewan works to attract doctors and other health care workers to the province, limited residency positions are leaving some aspiring health care professionals without jobs.
'Avoid unnecessary travel': Crash causing traffic delays on Highway 1 near Morse
Morse RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 between Ernfold and Chaplin.