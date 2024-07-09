Driver killed following single-vehicle rollover in Ottawa's south end

Ottawa paramedics say one person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Monday night in the city's south end.

Paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps says emergency crews were called to Roger Stevens Drive, between Highway 416 and Second Line Road at approximately 11:15 p.m.

An initial investigation found the vehicle struck a pole before rolling over.

The lone adult occupant inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics say.

The gender and age of the driver is not being released at this time, pending next-of-kin notification.

Roger Stevens Drive was closed in both directions between Second Line Road and Highway 416 until approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday. All roads have reopened.