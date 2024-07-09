OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver killed following single-vehicle rollover in Ottawa's south end

    Ottawa Paramedics Ambulance
    Share

    Ottawa paramedics say one person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Monday night in the city's south end.

    Paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps says emergency crews were called to Roger Stevens Drive, between Highway 416 and Second Line Road at approximately 11:15 p.m.

    An initial investigation found the vehicle struck a pole before rolling over.

    The lone adult occupant inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics say.

    The gender and age of the driver is not being released at this time, pending next-of-kin notification.

    Roger Stevens Drive was closed in both directions between Second Line Road and Highway 416 until approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday. All roads have reopened.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News