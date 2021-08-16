OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a driver who was involved in a fiery crash near Chalk River, Ont. last week is facing an impaired driving charge.

A car and a tractor trailer on Highway 17 crashed head-on last Thursday at around 10 p.m., sending the car driver to the hospital with serious injuries. The tractor trailer burst into flames but its driver was not hurt.

The Ministry of the Environment also sent officials because there was a fuel spill from the tractor trailer. The highway was closed for about 12 hours.

In a release on Monday, OPP said the driver of the car, a 26-year-old Deep River man, is facing a single charge of impaired driving.

Brett Lucas Duiker is scheduled to appear in court in September.