Driver injured in crash on Hwy. 401 in Kingston after allegedly fleeing police

Ontario Provincial Police say one person was injured Wednesday morning following a crash on Highway 401 in the Kingston area.

Officers attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation at around 11:30 a.m. but the driver refused to pull over. Police said the driver later crashed near the exit at Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard and blocked the off-ramp.

There were two people in the vehicle at the time. Police said the driver was taken to hospital.

Charges are pending against the driver in this case, police said.

The off-ramp was blocked for about two hours. It reopened just after 2 p.m.