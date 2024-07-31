OTTAWA
    • Driver injured in collision with train northwest of Kingston, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police say a driver was injured Tuesday after a collision with a train northwest of Kingston, Ont.

    The collision happened at around 5 p.m. when the driver, heading northbound on Tower Road in Stone Mills Township, was struck by a westbound train.

    The driver was ejected from the vehicle and the vehicle caught fire. The Stone Mills fire department was called in to extinguish the blaze.

    The driver was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

    OPP said CPKC is continuing the investigation. CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the rail company for comment. 

